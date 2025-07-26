Russian Navy capable to solve all assigned tasks — Putin

MOSCOW, July 27. /TASS/. The Russian Navy is equipped with state-of-the-art systems and is capable of efficiently dealing with tasks assigned to it, President Vladimir Putin said in the video address on the occasion of the Navy Day.

"Today, the Navy plays a crucial role in ensuring the defense and security of Russia and in protecting its legitimate interests in the World Ocean," the head of state said.

"Our Navy can effectively fulfil the entire complex of tasks set for it, both today and in the future. It has cutting-edge military equipment and modern command, reconnaissance and communication systems," the Russian leader added.