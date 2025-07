DONETSK, July 19. /TASS/. At least one civilian suffered injuries in a shelling attack on downtown Donetsk, an emergency official told TASS.

"So far, one civilian has been confirmed injured," the official said.

According to a TASS correspondent, the projectile fell near a five-story apartment building, damaging its facade, windows and balconies.

The attack involved a HIMARS rocket launcher, another emergency official told TASS.