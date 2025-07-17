MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Ukraine has repeatedly involved the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) in attempts to legitimize fabricated incidents involving the alleged use of prohibited chemicals by the Russian army, head of the radiation, chemical and biological protection forces Major General Alexey Rtishchev said.

"Using instruments at its disposal, Ukraine has repeatedly involved the OPCW Technical Secretariat in legitimizing incidents falsified by Ukrainian and Western intelligence services involving the alleged use of chemical weapons by the Russian military personnel to combat unrest on the line of combat contact," Rtishchev said.

He noted that the aggressive anti-Russian campaign with far-fetched accusations was continued at the last session of the OPCW Executive Council. Then, contrary to the convention, Kiev demanded that the head of the organization launch an attribution mechanism against Russia.

"Lacking a sufficient level of competence and an OPCW-accredited laboratory base, Kiev refers to the results of research by Western laboratories and some intelligence that cannot be verified or confirmed," Rtishchev stressed.

According to him, Ukraine is only parroting what Western curators tell it to say. "The purpose of such anti-Russian attacks is obvious - to present our country as a malicious violator of the Convention on the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons," he said.

Rtishchev believes that Western countries plan to use these false accusations to eventually restrict or suspend Russia’s rights and privileges under the convention, and to impose sanctions as they did with Syria. There are no legal grounds for this, he stressed.