ST. PETERSBURG, June 19. /TASS/. Delivering Germany’s Taurus missiles to Ukraine will destroy relations between Moscow and Berlin but won't stop the Russian Armed Forces' advance along the entire line of engagement, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of the world's leading news agencies organized by TASS.

"Further movement [of the Russian Armed Forces along the entire line of engagement] is inevitable, even if Taurus missiles are used. In other words, you (Germany - TASS) will destroy relations with Russia, but it won't change the outcome on the battlefield. However, this is the decision of the German leadership, provided they have the mandate of the German people," he said.

Putin noted that taking into account the fact that the Ukrainian armed forces are only 47% staffed, the presence of Taurus missiles "makes absolutely no sense." "Consider whether it's worthwhile to supply these Taurus missiles [to Ukraine], which would ultimately destroy Russian-German relations," the head of state added.