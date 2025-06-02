Multilayered protection gives Russian tanks advantage against western ones

MOSCOW, June 2. /TASS/. Multilayered protection increases survivability of Russian tanks in the Ukrainian operation zone," Rostec said.

"Due to additional multilayered protection the Russian tanks show better survivability in the battlefield against western tanks used by the Ukrainian troops. There are numerous examples when domestic tanks preserved combat capability despite numerous hits by antitank weapons," it said.

Uralvagonzavod (UVZ) enterprise said it had delivered a batch of T-80BVM tanks with increased survivability. "The vehicles were upgraded according to the requirements of participants in the special military operation. Designers have considerably increased the survivability of the tanks and crews in the battlefield," it said.

"Numerous engineering solutions were implemented to improve the protection of the crew. The commander, the driver and the gunner can feel more confident in fulfilling the combat mission," it said.

The tank is powered by a gas turbine engine. It is more powerful and can start up in any weather, the enterprise said.

T-80BVM is a Russian modernization of T-80BV tank. It has a multi-channel sight, 125mm 2A46M1 gun and NSVT 12.7mm antiaircraft and 7.62mm coaxial machineguns. The ammunition set comprises 45 gun rounds, 300 12.7mm cartridges and 1250 7.62mm cartridges. It also has Reflex 9K119 antitank guided missiles. The tank is equipped with weapon stabilizer and a monitoring driver’s sight. T-80BVM has an upgraded gas-turbine engine GTD-1250TF of 1250 HP. Maximum speed is 70 km/h and the fuel range is 500 km. The tank has better maneuverability and mobility, as well as devices that increase its combat efficiency, protection and reliability in extreme operations. The new engine improved the running characteristics.