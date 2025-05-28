Russia should bolster trend of replenishing Army with volunteers — Medvedev

MOSCOW, May 28. /TASS/. Tens of thousands of volunteers sign contracts for military service in the Russian Armed Forces each month and this trend should be bolstered, Russia’s Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday.

The top security official said at a meeting on the enlistment in the Russian Armed Forces that "50,000-60,000 people voluntarily" come to military recruitment offices each month.

"At the same time, it is obvious that the situation in the camp of our adversaries looks principally different and this generally shows the real state of things," he said.

"It is necessary to bolster these trends and work further on manning the Armed Forces under contract," Medvedev said.

Medvedev said at a meeting in December last year that 440,000 service members had joined the Russian Armed Forces under contract over the whole of 2024. Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that the flow of individuals wishing to serve in the Army was not abating and up to 60,000 volunteers were signing up every month.