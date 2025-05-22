Russian troops to receive new thermal imagers for military equipment control — Rostec

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Vzglyad (View) thermal imagers developed by Russia’s state tech corporation Rostec to manage military equipment have undergone tests and will shortly be delivered to Russian troops, the Rostec press office told TASS on Thursday.

"The Shvabe Holding Company within the state corporation Rostec has designed a Vzglyad thermal imager to manage equipment in limited visibility conditions. The device allows for detecting objects at a large distance and also to see the road at night, in a fog or when the side glass is covered by the armor. The system has undergone testing in conditions resembling a real combat environment and will soon begin to arrive for the troops," the press office said in a press release.

The thermal imager is made of domestic components. The device consists of a thermal imaging camera installed outside the vehicle and the monitor in the cabin near the driver. The high-resolution optics generates real-time images on the screen.

The Vzglyad thermal imager enables the driver to see distinctly the road situation in poor visibility conditions, at night without headlights or when the windshield is damaged or dirty. The thermal imaging system is also designed for vehicles with armored cabins or extra protection when the visibility is restricted.

"The tests have verified the operating capacity and confirmed the reliability of our new Vzglyad system. The device is easily mounted on any vehicle. As its advantage, there is no backlighting on the monitor’s screen from external and internal sources of light. This system will begin to be supplied to the troops shortly," Shvabe Director General, member of the Bureau of the Russian Union of Machine-Builders Vadim Kalyugin said.