Russia’s Defense Minister Belousov holds talks with Congolese counterpart

MOSCOW, May 7. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held talks with National Defense Minister of the Republic of the Congo Lieutenant General Charles Richard Mondjo, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Wednesday.

"We value the traditionally friendly nature of relations between our countries. In this regard, our ties in the military and military-technical sphere are largely the engine of bilateral cooperation," the Russian defense minister said, stressing that Russia and the Congo had formed a full-fledged legal and contractual framework.

The Russian defense chief also thanked his Congolese counterpart for his participation in the festivities devoted to the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union’s Victory over Nazi Germany in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. On his part, the Congolese defense minister said he was glad to have this opportunity to exchange opinions on the current issues of military and military-technical cooperation between Russia and the Republic of the Congo.

During their talks, the sides discussed essential issues of further interaction between the defense ministries of both countries, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.