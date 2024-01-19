East-West confrontation enters hot phase, Belarusian defense minister warns

MINSK, January 19. /TASS/. The military and political landscape in Europe has changed radically with the East-West confrontation now entering a hot phase, Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin said.

"The ongoing confrontation between the West and the East has entered a hot phase. Europe’s military and political situation, as well as the political and power balance, has changed radically," he pointed out at a briefing in Minsk.

The Belarusian defense minister noted that the changing situation in the world had created the need to update Belarus’ national Military Doctrine. "However, I would like to emphasize that, despite a deep revision of its content, the document still highlights the peaceful aspirations of the Belarusian people. One of the crucial messages of the new Military Doctrine is that the Republic of Belarus does not regard other nations as enemies regardless of what their governments do," the defense chief said.

On March 6, 2023, the Belarusian Security Council ordered the Defense Ministry to start drafting a new Military Doctrine "in light of a changing military and strategic situation." The council also said that "rising global geopolitical tensions" required government agencies to focus on strategic deterrence measures aimed at protecting the country’s independence, territorial integrity, sovereignty and constitutional order from internal and external threats.

The draft Military Doctrine will be submitted for approval to the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, which is expected to hold its next meeting in late April. The current Military Doctrine of Belarus was approved in July 2016.