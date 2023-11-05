Russian forces wipe out Ukrainian tank, drone control center near Kupyansk

MOSCOW, November 5. /TASS/. The units of Russia's Battlegroup West have eliminated a drone control center and a tank of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kupyansk area, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky said.

"In counter-battery fire, the artillery destroyed a 155mm M777 artillery piece, two 122mm 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems, two mortar squads, a drone control center and an ammunition supply point near Ivanovka, Peschanoye, Vishnevoye, and Sinkovka," he said.

The enemy’s losses in the Kupyansk area totaled up to one company of manpower, a T-64 tank and a Valkiriya drone, the spokesman added.