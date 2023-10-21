Russian Armed Forces destroy Ukrainian manpower in Krasny Liman area — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, October 21. /TASS/. Russian Battlegroup Center troops engaged over 130 targets of the Ukrainian army in the Krasny Liman area, with enemy casualties over 255 servicemen, Battlegroup Spokesman Alexander Savchuk told TASS.

"In the Krasny Liman area, Battlegroup Center units fired for effect against about 130 enemy targets," the spokesman said. "More than twenty field artillery crews were detected and suppressed in counter-battery activities. Enemy losses in this area stood at more than 255 Ukrainian servicemen," he noted.

Artillery fire and strikes of assault and army aviation hit units of 24th, 63rd and 67th mechanized brigades of Ukrainian troops in Torsky salient and Serebryanskoe Forestry areas, Savchuk informed.