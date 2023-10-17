Russian tech firm develops machine-gun turret mount capable of identifying enemy targets

MOSCOW, October 17. /TASS/. Russia has engineered a machine-gun turret mount dubbed the Black Widow outfitted with the machine vision technology capable of identifying enemy manpower and equipment, the Gran Scientific and Production Association told TASS on Tuesday.

"The Black Widow turret can be remotely controlled at a distance of 1.5 km from an operator. The turret is outfitted with the machine vision technology capable of identifying enemy manpower and equipment at any time of the day or night. The platform weighs about 15 kg without the loss of its stability and is mobile. One person can fold it and relocate it from one place to another without using equipment," the tech firm said.

The latest machine vision platform was unveiled at the Interpolitex 2023 international security show running in Moscow on October 17-19.

"It is possible to place the Black Widow next to a trench and safely engage in a battle. The turret is set to be employed together with a Kalashnikov machine-gun," the tech firm said.

The machine vision turret mount can be employed in the area of the special military operation, it specified.

"The turret successfully passed tests at proving grounds and will shortly go to the area of the special military operation. The item is easy to operate with a joystick," the tech firm told TASS.