US-led coalition’s drones created dangerous situations in Syria 4 times in past day

MOSCOW, October 8. /TASS/. MQ-9 and MQ-1C unmanned aerial vehicles of the US-led international coalition created dangerous situations in the Syrian airspace four times over the past day, the deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria said on Saturday.

"Four violations, committed by two MQ-9 modular reconnaissance and attack drones and two MQ-1C multirole unmanned aerial vehicles of the ‘coalition’ were registered in the Al-Tanf area over the past 24 hours," Rear Adm. Vadim Kulit said.

In a separate development, seven shelling attacks targeting positions of the Syrian armed forces were registered in the Idlib de-escalation zone, he said. The attacks were coming from areas controlled by the Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group, outlawed in Russia.

According to the Russian military official, On Syrian serviceman was injured when illegal armed groups based near the town of Al-Ziyarah opened fire from multiple-launch rocket systems at Syrian troops deployed near the town of Joureen.