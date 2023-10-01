Putin congratulates Ground Forces on professional holiday

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the personnel and veterans of the Russian Ground Forces on their professional holiday in a telegram uploaded to the Kremlin website.

"You are rightfully proud of the names and feats of outstanding military leaders and commanders, soldiers and officers. Those who for centuries have served faithfully and loyally the Fatherland, who won undying glory on the battlefields of large-scale fights for its freedom and independence," the telegram reads.

The president noted that today’s generation of Ground Forces servicemen honorably continues the military and patriotic traditions. "The valor and courage of soldiers and commanders, their devotion to duty and the Fatherland have been vividly demonstrated during the special military operation. I am confident that the personnel of the Ground Forces will continue to demonstrate a high level of training, reliably ensuring the sovereignty and national interests of Russia," the telegram says.