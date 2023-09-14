Russia-North Korea military ties may change balance of power in region — expert

SHANGHAI, September 14. /TASS/. The build-up of military-technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK may change the balance of power in terms of security in Northeast Asia and add new variables to the game between Pyongyang and Washington, Liu Jun, the deputy chairman of China’s Association of International Relations, told TASS on Thursday.

"The build-up of military-technical cooperation between Russia and the DPRK will add new variables to the current game between the DPRK and the United States. To a certain extent it will change the balance of power in the security situation in Northeast Asia," the expert said, commenting on DPRK leader Kim Jong Un's visit to Russia.

Pyongyang has an opportunity to achieve breakthroughs in the field of satellite and space technologies, which the DPRK badly needs, by increasing military-technical cooperation. In addition, the DPRK can get more opportunities for economic cooperation with Russia in the Far East, which are also important for Pyongyang, the expert believes.

"With the ongoing US and Western sanctions, Russia's eastward turn is irreversible. In this context, the DPRK is an important force that firmly supports Russia, and it will be an indispensable partner for Russia," Liu said.

DPRK leader Kim Jong Un is in Russia on an official visit. After meeting with him at the Vostochny Spaceport Russian President Vladimir Putin emphasized that Moscow complied with the UN Security Council sanctions, but there were prospects for military-technical cooperation. Asked whether Russia would help the DPRK build space satellites, Putin said that he and Kim Jong Un had come to the space site precisely for that reason.