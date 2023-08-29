Russia introduces FPV system to intercept, destroy Ukrainian drones, developer’s CEO says

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Specialists from the Center of Comprehensive Unmanned Solutions have created a first-person view (FPV) intercept to destroy unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and low-altitude man-carrying aircraft, Center CEO Dmitry Kuzyakin told TASS.

"The company has developed an FPV interceptor system with an operating range of seven kilometers and height up to two kilometers. It is important to note that the system can destroy targets flying almost near the ground. The interceptor has already passed a series of trials on a test site in the Moscow Region, where it repeatedly performed combat firing. The munition has a limited destroying range and will not inflict damage on the ground. It is also fairly efficient in air fighting and enables the destruction not merely of the Ukrainian army’s UAVs but also low-flying man-carrying aircraft, which expands the range of applicable tasks for this system," the chief executive said.

The system is not seen as a replacement for any of the air defense tools currently in place, Kuzyakin said. "The system acts in a complementary role for existing tools. It operates in the closest radius in terms of air defense, in the immediate vicinity of the protected installation, being essentially a close-combat tool," he added.