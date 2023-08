MOSCOW, August 14. /TASS/. Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu held talks with his Belarusian counterpart, Viktor Khrenin, on the sidelines of the Army 2023 international military technical forum, the Russian defense ministry said on Monday.

"The ministers discussed issues of military and military technical cooperation between the two countries’ defense ministries," it said.

Apart from that, according to the ministry, the Russian defense minister visited Belarus’ exposition at the forum.