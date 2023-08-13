Kalashnikov gunmaker says implements AK-203 contracts within joint venture with India

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 13. /TASS/. Russia’s Kalashnikov Group is implementing its obligations within the Indian-Russian company for manufacturing submachine guns in India, Kalashnikov’s President Alan Lushnikov said on Sunday.

"As for AK-203 for India, contracts are being implemented, work is being done, the joint venture is operating. All liabilities we undertook as a supplier and a technology partner are being fulfilled," he told journalists.

In March 2019, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the establishment of a joint venture with Russia to manufacture Kalashnikov guns in India. The joint venture, IRRPL, for the production of AK-203 submachine guns was set up at a plant near the city of Korwa in Uttar Pradesh. In January 2023, Russia’s arms trades Rosoboronexport announced the beginning of AK-203 production in India.