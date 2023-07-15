Russian forces eliminate Ukrainian subversive group in Zaporozhye area over past day

MOSCOW, July 15. /TASS/. Russian forces destroyed a Ukrainian subversive group in the Zaporozhye area over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the Zaporozhye direction, Russian forces inflicted damage by their skilled actions on the amassed manpower and equipment of the Ukrainian army’s 128th mountain assault brigade near the settlement of Pyatikhatki in the Zaporozhye Region. In addition, a Ukrainian subversive/reconnaissance group was destroyed near the settlement of Zherebyanki in the Zaporozhye Region," the spokesman said.