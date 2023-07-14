Minsk reveals Wagner PMC fighters now in Belarus to train local territorial defense units

MINSK, July 14. /TASS/. Fighters of the Wagner private military company are currently taking part in a program to train units of Belarusian territorial troops near Osipovichi in the Mogilev Region, the Belarusian Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

"Training involving local territorial defense units is now taking place outside Osipovichi. The conscripts have been mastering the skills of moving on the battlefield and tactical shooting, and they are undergoing engineering training and a program in technical medicine," the Belarusian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

On the evening of June 23, several audio recordings were posted on Wagner PMC founder Yevgeny Prigozhin’s Telegram channel. In particular, he claimed that his units had come under attack, blaming the Russian military. In turn, the Russian Defense Ministry slammed the Wagner boss’ allegations of a military strike on the PMC’s "rear camps" as fake news. The PMC units supporting Prigozhin occupied Rostov-on-Don and then headed toward Moscow. The FSB opened a criminal case concerning calls for armed mutiny. Russian President Vladimir Putin, in a televised address to the nation on June 24, described the Wagner group’s actions as an armed mutiny and a betrayal.

Later, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, in coordination with Putin, held talks with Prigozhin, resulting in Wagner standing down, turning its units around, and retreating to their base camps. The Kremlin said that the Russian authorities pledged not to prosecute those Wagner PMC fighters who took part in the mutiny in light of their "frontline achievements." The criminal case on armed mutiny was dropped, the FSB said.

On June 27, Lukashenko said that he had offered the Wagner chief an abandoned military base in Belarus to station his fighters.