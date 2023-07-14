Kremlin praises efficiency of Russian air defenses amid Kiev’s ongoing attempts to attack

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian air defenses have demonstrated time and again their efficiency amid continued Ukrainian attempts to attack Russian facilities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Friday.

Asked to comment on a recent Ukrainian attempt to deliver a strike on an area near the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant, Peskov said, "The enemy has obviously been making attempts to attack, but all our air defenses have been operating effectively."

"Appropriate measures are being taken," he added.

Kursk Region Governor Roman Starovoit reported earlier on Friday that a Ukrainian drone fell in Kurchatov last night, with the facade and windows of a residential building being damaged from the detonation. There were no casualties, he added.