No data available yet confirming whether North Korean missile landed in Russia — diplomat

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Reports that a North Korean missile landed in Russia’s exclusive economic zone have not been confirmed yet, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova wrote on her Telegram channel on Friday.

"Thus far, no data confirming the landing [of a missile] in our exclusive economic zone has been available," Zakharova said, commenting on a UN statement about a missile that was launched by North Korea on July 12, purportedly falling in Russia’s exclusive economic zone.

The Russian diplomat remarked, with a note of sarcasm, on how comforting it was to learn that the UN had gained what she described as the capability of accurately tracking the trajectories of missiles. "Given this level of certitude and prompt reporting, we now expect the [UN] Secretariat to definitively answer the question of who has been shelling the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant," Zakharova insisted.

On Wednesday, North Korea test fired a Hwasong-18 solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), with Supreme Leader Kim Jong-un personally attending the launch, according to the country’s KCNA news agency. According to KCNA, the missile flew a distance of 1,001.2 km before accurately landing on the preset area in open waters off of the East Sea of Korea (the North Korean term for the Sea of Japan -TASS).

Since 2017, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) has launched 14 missiles with a range of 5,500 km or longer, with seven, or half of all test launches, conducted in 2022. This year, Pyongyang has already test fired four missiles.