Security of Russian nuclear plants near Ukrainian border under control, says Rosatom CEO

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. The security situation for Russian nuclear power plants sited close to the Ukrainian border is under control, Rosatom Director General Alexey Likhachev said in a comment for the Moscow.Kremlin.Putin program on Rossiya-1 television.

"To our understanding, the situation is currently under control," Likhachev said, when asked to comment on whether Russia has enhanced the security of its nuclear power plants near the border with Ukraine.

According to Likhachev, Rosatom and the National Guard, "which shoulders the bulk of responsibility for the protection of nuclear power plants," have carried out all necessary measures. "And Defense Ministry forces, including air defenses, have certainly been mobilized as well," the Rosatom CEO assured reporter Pavel Zarubin, who posted an excerpt from the interview on his Telegram channel.