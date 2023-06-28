Iskander-M deliveries have not been delayed for one day in 10 years — developer

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. The delivery schedule for operational-tactical missile systems Iskander-M to Russia's Armed Forces has not been delayed by a single day during the entire period of its deliveries, according to the press service of the system’s developer, the Design Bureau of Mechanical Engineering (KBM).

According to the statement, exactly 10 years ago, on June 28, 2013, the Russian Defense Ministry received the first brigade set of the Iskander-M operational-tactical missile system. "Deliveries of brigade sets were carried out twice a year - in the summer and fall. Despite huge efforts to complete the production task, the schedule was not delayed by a single day," the press service said.

The Iskander-M theater missile system is designed to strike adversary low-sized and site targets from a range of up to 500 km - missile launchers, multiple launch rocket systems, long-range artillery, aircraft and helicopters at aerodromes, command posts, and communications centers.