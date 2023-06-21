Afghanistan once again turns into ground zero for terrorism — UN Under Secretary General

UNITED NATIONS, June 21. /TASS/. Afghanistan has once again become a breeding ground for terrorism, UN Under Secretary General Vladimir Voronkov said, speaking at the conference on implementation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization counter-terrorism convention, organized by Russian and Chinese missions Wednesday.

"This event is very timely, especially in light of the conclusions that were made as part of the 14th report from the group on analytical support and monitoring of sanctions regarding the Taliban [outlawed in Russia - TASS]," Voronkov said. "The document is rather profound and informative;’ effectively, it shows that Afghanistan is once again slowly turning into one of the most important, or maybe even the most important epicenter of the spread of terrorism. Despite all promises, all loud statements, the facts prove otherwise."

"De facto, the government [of Afghanistan] is unable or unwilling to curb the terrorist threat," the official stated.