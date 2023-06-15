Russia, Algeria to draft multilateral document against arms race in space

MOSCOW, June 15. /TASS/. Russia and Algeria will cooperate in drafting a multilateral document that would help prevent an arms race in space, as follows from a declaration signed by the presidents of the two countries Vladimir Putin and Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The declaration was uploaded to Kremlin’s website.

Among the guidelines for cooperation in the field of international security the declaration lists "cooperation in drafting a multilateral legally binding instrument aimed at preventing an arms race in outer space, including a ban on the placement of weapons in space and on the use or threat of force against space objects or with their help."

Moscow and Algeria will also cooperate in preparations for multilateral negotiations on an international convention against chemical and biological terrorism on the platform of the Conference on Disarmament.

The two countries believe that the regime of the Biological and Toxin Weapons Convention (BWC) must be enhanced, including through the adoption of a legally binding protocol to it envisaging an effective verification mechanism.