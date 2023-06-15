Expansion of IAEA mission to ZNPP to increase security level at power plant — governor

ST. PETERSBURG, June 15. /TASS/. The expansion of the IAEA mission to the Zaporozhye NPP from two to four people will make it possible to increase the level of security at the facility, Acting Zaporozhye Region Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) Thursday.

"Yes, [the level of security] will improve somewhat," he said, answering a question. "[It] will definitely not be a disadvantage, because [Ukrainian forces] will shell the nuclear power plant less if Europeans are present there. But I do not believe in European structures that act in [their own] interest. They will spin it as they see fit."

Previously, Rosenergoatom CEO advisor Renat Karchaa told TASS that the IAEA mission to the ZNPP will be expanded from two to four people.