Black Sea grain shipment lanes used for attacks on Russian coastline, says FSB chief

MINSK, June 1. /TASS/. Black Sea lanes created under international accords for Ukrainian grain shipments are used to support attacks on the Russian coastline, Director of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) Alexander Bortnikov said on Thursday.

"The grain corridors created under the Black Sea initiative are used to cover attacks on the Russian coastline," the FSB director said at a meeting of the Council of security and special services chiefs from CIS member states.

As the FSB chief pointed out, the West "stops at nothing in achieving its goals."

"A civilian satellite network is being involved ever more widely in accomplishing its military tasks. Transport of international logistical companies is included in providing support for armaments deliveries," he said.