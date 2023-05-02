Israel behind strikes on civil infrastructure in Aleppo — Russian defense ministry

MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The missile strikes on civil infrastructure facilities in Syria’s Aleppo governorate which disabled the airport’s runway were delivered by Israeli F-16 fighter jets, Oleg Gurinov, deputy chief of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria (a division of the Russian defense ministry), said on Tuesday.

"From 11:32 p.m. to 11:37 p.m. on May 1, two F-16 tactical fighter jets from the Israeli Air Force delivered missile strikes on civil infrastructure facilities in the Aleppo governorate. As a result, a runway at the international airport was knocked out of operation," he said, adding that one person was killed and seven more were wounded.

The Syria television channel reported earlier that a runway of the Nayrab airport in the city of Aleppo was damaged as a result of the airstrikes delivered by Israeli warplanes.