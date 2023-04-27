Russian forces repel three Ukrainian attacks in Zaporozhye direction — press center chief

MOSCOW, April 27. /TASS/. The team of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system of Russia’s Vostok (or East) group of forces has repelled three attacks by American HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Zaporozhye direction, destroying nine missiles, chief of the group’s press center Alexander Gordeyev told TASS.

"In the Zaporozhye direction three missile attacks from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems have been repelled. The team of the Buk anti-aircraft missile system destroyed nine missiles," he said.

Moreover, a Zoopark artillery reconnaissance system detected the enemy’s mortar squad in the area of the settlement of Novomikhailovka, Gordeyev said, adding that it was eliminated by the team of the Giatsint self-propelled gun.