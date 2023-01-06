Russian troops destroy up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen in Donetsk direction — top brass

MOSCOW, January 6. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces carried out successful offensives in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, wiping out up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov told reporters on Friday.

"The offensive actions of Russian troops, as well as Russian continuous shelling of Ukrainian units in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, resulted in 80 Ukrainian casualties, destruction of two tanks, three infantry fighting vehicles and five vehicles," Konashenkov said.