Russian air defense wipes out eight Ukrainian drones in 24 hours — top brass

MOSCOW, December 31. /TASS/. Russian air defense systems have eliminated eight Ukrainian drones over 24 hours, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov told journalists on Saturday.
"The air defense systems have eliminated eight Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles over 24 hours in the vicinity of the communities of Baranikovka in the Lugansk People’s Republic, Kirillovka, Volnoye, Chervonaya Dibrova, Volodino in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Vasilyevka in the Zaporozhye Region and Konstantinovka in the Kherson Region," he said.