CSTO troops to combat biological disaster during military drills in Kazakhstan

YEKATERINBURG, September 29. /TASS/. A new unit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Collective Forces will for the first time simulate the liquidation of an emergency of a biological nature during military drills in Kazakhstan, the Joint Press Center for the CSTO Training said in a statement on Thursday.

"A new unit of the CSTO Collective Forces will be involved in exercises to counteract a severely dangerous infection of unknown origin. This unit mostly includes Russian experts from the Russian Defense Ministry’s research departments," the statement reads.

Earlier reports said more than 200 Russian servicemen, mostly from the Central Military District, would take part in the CSTO military drills in Kazakhstan, with the total number of participants exceeding 6,500 people.

From September 26 to October 13, the Interaction 2022 command-staff drills with the CSTO Collective Rapid Reaction Forces, the Search 2022 special exercise with intelligence forces and the Echelon 2022 training with Acquisition, Technology and Logistics units of the CSTO troops will be held in Kazakhstan. The active phase of the military drills will take place at the Matybulak training ground on October 3-7.