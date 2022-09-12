Nuclear deterrence remains crucial to Europe’s security — German defense minister

BERLIN, September 12. /TASS/. Nuclear deterrence has no alternative in the efforts to maintain security in Europe in the foreseeable future, German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht said in a keynote speech at an event of the German Society on Foreign Relations (DGAP) on Monday.

"The US nuclear deterrence, which also protects Europe from blackmail will not have a replacement in the foreseeable future," she argued. "For us, Europeans, it must be preserved at all costs. We need to work on this with Washington in NATO," Lambrecht said. "And we must support participation in the alliance's ‘nuclear umbrella’ with the necessary means and capabilities," she added, recalling Berlin's earlier decision to replace Bundeswehr’s current Tornado fighter-bombers with new F-35 planes.

Germany and nuclear weapons

According to paragraph three of the treaty on the final settlement with respect to Germany, which entered into force on March 15, 1991, the FRG renounced its own production, possession and administration of atomic, biological and chemical weapons. By the end of June 1991, the Soviet Union withdrew all military nuclear components from the territory of the former German Democratic Republic.

However, US nuclear weapons remain in the country as part of NATO's strategic concept of deterring potential adversaries. According to unconfirmed reports, up to 20 US nuclear warheads are in stock at an air base near Buechel.

In March 2010, the Bundestag by a majority vote gave the government a go-ahead to negotiate with Washington the removal of US nuclear weapons from Germany. However, the then Cabinet of Ministers announced that it would not take any unilateral action without consent from NATO partners.