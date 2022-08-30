Chinese Foreign Ministry sees Japan as growing military threat to Asia

BEIJING, August 30. /TASS/. Japan’s continuing militarization poses an ever greater threat to the Asia-Pacific Region, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian told a news briefing on Tuesday.

"Japan has been taking steps that seriously contradict the wording of its peace Constitution," Zhao said. "The Japanese side poses a major threat to peace, security and stability in the Asia-Pacific Region."

Tokyo is "excessively increasing military budget expenditures" and actively developing the missile defense system and other strategic weapons and constantly stepping up military cooperation with Washington. Zhao stressed that Japan should "show respect for the neighboring countries in the light of their security concerns."

"Japan should diligently learn the lessons of history and follow the path of peaceful development," Zhao concluded.