Russian air defenses intercept three Tochka-U missiles in Ukraine operation — top brass

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian air defense forces shot down six Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles and intercepted 21 Olkha and HIMARS rockets and three Tochka-U ballistic missiles in the past day in their special military operation in Ukraine, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Monday.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian air defense capabilities shot down six unmanned aerial vehicles near the settlements of Stepnoye and Ivanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konovalovo in the Zaporozhye Region, Maksim Gorky and Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region. In addition, they intercepted three Ukrainian Tochka-U ballistic missiles and 21 rockets of Olkha and US-made HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems in the area of Novaya Kakhovka in the Kherson Region," the spokesman said.

The Russian armed forces delivered a precision strike near Marganets in the Dnepropetrovsk Region, killing over 100 militants of the Ukrainian Neo-Nazi Aidar and Azov armed formations (outlawed in Russia) and territorial defense units, Konashenkov reported.

"Ground-based high-precision weapons struck the following targets in the area of the settlement of Marganets in the Dnepropetrovsk Region: the temporary deployment site and an ammunition depot of the 108th territorial defense brigade, and also field camps of the Neo-Nazi Aidar and Azov formations. The strikes eliminated over 100 militants, 20 pieces of military hardware and over 3,000 rockets of multiple launch rocket systems," the spokesman said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces delivered a strike by precision-guided weapons against the command post of Ukraine’s Vostok Air Force command near Dnepr and a missile/artillery arms and ammunition depot of the Ukrainian army’s 60th infantry brigade near Novovorontsovka in the Kherson Region, the general added.

"Up to 70 nationalists and 14 pieces of special motor vehicles were eliminated," Konashenkov reported.

Russian combat aircraft, missile, and artillery troops struck nine Ukrainian command posts in the past day in their special military operation in Ukraine, Konashenkov reported.

"Operational-tactical and army aviation aircraft, missile troops and artillery continue striking military sites on Ukrainian territory. In the past 24 hours, they hit nine Ukrainian army command posts in the areas of the communities of Konstantinovka, Artyomovsk, Raigorodok, Slavyansk and Nikolskoye in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Kamyshevakha and Veselyanka in the Zaporozhye Region, Nikolayev and Partizanskoye in the Nikolayev Region," the spokesman said.

The Russian troops also struck 52 Ukrainian artillery units, manpower, and military hardware in 142 areas. In addition, they destroyed six Ukrainian missile/artillery arms and ammunition depots in the areas of the settlements of Vodyanskoye, Kramatorsk, Dobrovolye and Zvanovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Aleksandrovka in the Kharkov Region and Belousovo in the Kherson Region, Konashenkov reported.

The Russian armed forces killed over 30 and wounded more than 50 militants of the Ukrainian army’s 53rd mechanized brigade and Neo-Nazi Kraken armed formation near Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic, Konashenkov reported.

"Concentrated fire strikes against the combat positions of the 53rd mechanized brigade and the Neo-Nazi Kraken formation in the area of the settlement of Artyomovsk in the Donetsk People’s Republic killed over 30 and wounded more than 50 nationalists," the spokesman said.

The Russian Aerospace Forces shot down two Su-25 ground attack aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force in the Zaporozhye Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day, Konashenkov reported.

"In the past 24 hours, the Russian Aerospace Forces shot down two Su-25 planes of the Ukrainian Air Force near the settlements of Chervony Yar in the Zaporozhye Region and Kurdyumovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian military attempted to attack the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (NPP) by a strike drone that was shot down near the nuclear waste storage facility, Konashenkov reported.

"On August 28, the Ukrainian troops used an unmanned aerial vehicle to deliver a strike against the premises of the nuclear power plant. The Ukrainian strike drone was shot down by small arms fire as it approached special facility No. 1, which is the storage site of US-made nuclear fuel and solid radioactive waste," the spokesman said.

The Ukrainian strike drone shot down by Russian servicemen fell down on the roof of special facility No. 1. No one was hurt, and no serious damage was done to the infrastructure, the general said.

"The technical staff of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant continues controlling its technical condition and uninterrupted operation. The radiation background is normal," Konashenkov reported.

In all, the Russian troops have destroyed 276 Ukrainian combat aircraft, 148 helicopters, 1,832 unmanned aerial vehicles, 370 surface-to-air missile systems, 4,408 tanks and other combat armored vehicles, 822 multiple rocket launchers, 3,354 field artillery guns and mortars and 5,126 special military motor vehicles since the beginning of their special military operation in Ukraine, the spokesman said.