Grad, Uragan gunners hammer enemy forces in drills in Russia’s westernmost region

KALININGRAD, August 12. /TASS/. The teams of Grad and Uragan multiple launch rocket systems wiped out clusters of hypothetical enemy troops and armor during the drills of artillery units of the Baltic Fleet’s army corps in the Kaliningrad Region, the Fleet’s press office reported on Friday.

"In all, the exercise involved two rocket battalions of the army corps’ units, about 20 combat and special vehicles and more than 100 personnel," the press office said in a statement.

Under the scenario of the drills, the teams of Orlan-10 unmanned aerial vehicles spotted the amassment of the notional enemy’s forces and transmitted the data to an artillery command post. In order to restrict the enemy’s maneuver and prevent it from escaping the strike, the teams of Grad rocket systems opened barrage fire along the routes of the potential retreat of "outlawed armed gangs," it said.

Meanwhile, the teams of Uragan multiple rocket launchers struck the enemy’s basic forces. Orlan-10 teams adjusted the artillery fire and transmitted the results of firing to the command post in real time, the Fleet’s press office said.