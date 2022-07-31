Russian combat ships participate in naval parade on Caspian Sea

KASPIYSK, July 31. /TASS/. About 40 combat ships and vessels of Russia’s Caspian Flotilla took part in the naval parade in Kaspiysk on the Caspian Sea on the occasion of Russia’s Navy Day celebrated on July 31, a TASS correspondent reported from the scene.

As was reported earlier, combat ships of the Azerbaijani and Iranian navies would participate in the naval parade in Kaspiysk.

The naval event in Kaspiysk in the North Caucasus Republic of Dagestan brought together 500 troops, about 40 combat ships and gunboats and more than 20 items of military and special hardware.

As the press office of Russia’s Southern Military District reported, the mariners demonstrated combat operations at sea and on the coast in the dynamic show of the Caspian Flotilla’s capabilities during the naval parade.

"The Caspian Flotilla’s naval and coastal forces demonstrated thwarting an attempt to violate the state border, breaching a minefield and conducting a naval battle with warships of a hypothetical enemy, delivering a missile strike against a notional enemy’s key facilities, rendering assistance to a ship in distress, conducting anti-amphibious assault defense, landing an amphibious assault force and battling for landing on the shore," the statement says.

Russia’s Main Naval Parade took place on the Neva River in St. Petersburg and in the inner harbor of the Kronshtadt fortress on July 31. The Main Naval Parade was reviewed by Russian President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief Vladimir Putin.