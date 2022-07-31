Cosmonauts organize makeshift parade aboard ISS on Russian Navy Day

INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION, July 31. /TASS/. TASS special correspondent and Roscosmos cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev has extended his congratulations to Russian Navy personnel on Navy Day from aboard the International Space Station.

Russia’s cosmonauts also organized a makeshift naval parade, which involved a figurine decorated as a submarine of the project 667BDRM Delfin.

Russia celebrates Navy Day on the last Sunday of July. President Vladimir Putin earlier signed a decree on holding the Main Naval Parade in St. Petersburg on July 31. The event will bring together 36 combat ships and gunboats, four submarines, seven sailing ships, 42 aircraft and also over 3,500 troops. Naval parades will also be held in Vladivostok, Severomorsk, Kaspiysk, Novorossiysk and Baltiysk.

On November 17, 2021, TASS and Russia’s Roscosmos State Space Corporation signed a memorandum of cooperation stipulating the establishment of a TASS news office onboard the International Space Station. Cosmonaut Oleg Artemyev is currently in charge of the office. Cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin was the first TASS special correspondent in space.