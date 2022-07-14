Russian troops conduct humanitarian missions in LPR, Kharkov, Zaporozhye, Kherson regions

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian troops carried out four humanitarian missions in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR), the Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in the past 24 hours, Head of Russia’s National Defense Management Center Colonel General Mikhail Mizintsev said on Thursday.

"Four humanitarian missions were carried out in the Lugansk People’s Republic, the Kharkov, Zaporozhye and Kherson regions in the past 24 hours. A total of 314.5 tonnes of humanitarian aid was distributed among civilians," said Mizintsev, who heads Russia’s interagency coordination center for humanitarian response in Ukraine.

According to him, 43,515 tonnes of aid has been delivered to the Donbass republics since March 2, 2022. As many as 1,306 humanitarian missions have been carried out.