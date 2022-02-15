Russian troops always get back to permanent bases after exercises — Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 15. /TASS/. Russian troops always return to their permanent bases after exercises, but some people overseas are unable to stop inventing horror stories and reciting mantras about a looming war between Russia and Ukraine, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov told the media on Tuesday.

"We have always said that as soon as the exercises come to an end when their stages end within certain deadlines, the troops always return to their permanent bases," Peskov said.

He stressed that precisely this was happening this time, and "there is nothing new."

"It is a normal process. As for the gloomy prophecies, you are strongly advised to put these questions to those who author them overseas and who keep reciting mantras about a looming war," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman said that Russia had always carried out military drills in the whole of its territory and would continue doing so in the future: this is a permanent process, just like in all other countries.

"It is our right to conduct exercises on our territory there we find it expedient, without discussing this with anybody," he said.

On Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin at a meeting with Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu asked for a report on Russia’s exercises on the sea, in the Central Military District and also in Belarus, in cooperation with that country’s armed forces. Shoigu said that large-scale exercises were in progress by all of Russia’s fleets and military districts. Some of them, he said, are nearing completion, while others will be over soon.