MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Defense Ministry has summoned a US military attache over the incident with Virginia-class US nuclear-powered submarine detected on Saturday morning near the Pacific Fleet’s drills near Iturup Island of the Kuril Chain.

"The attache for defense issues at the US Embassy in Moscow has been summoned to the Russian Defense Ministry in connection with the violation of the Russian state border by the US Navy’s submarine," the ministry said in a statement.