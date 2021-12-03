New air defense unit armed with Pantsyr missile systems set up in Russia’s Far East

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. A new air defense unit armed with the latest Pantsyr short-range anti-aircraft missile/gun systems will assume combat alert near Khabarovsk in the Russian Far East, the press office of the Eastern Military District reported on Friday.

"As of now, the military unit is being outfitted with air defense systems. In the immediate future, the unit will go on experimental combat alert," the press office said in a statement.

The new air defense unit will shield key military and industrial facilities, military units and formations in the Eastern Military District. In addition, it will bolster the air defense force tasked with providing air defense from massive air strikes by precision weapons and drones at low and extremely low altitudes, the statement says.