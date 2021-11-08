Moscow-led bloc kicks off Unbreakable Brotherhood peacekeeping drills in Volga area

KAZAN, November 8. /TASS/. Interaction and unity of member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and stronger allied military relations are crucial today to ward off potential threats, Russian Central Military District Commander Colonel-General Alexander Lapin said on Monday, opening the post-Soviet security bloc’s Unbreakable Brotherhood drills.

The Moscow-led bloc kicked off the Unbreakable Brotherhood 2021 peacekeeping drills at a proving ground of the Kazan Higher Tank Command School in the Republic of Tatarstan on November 8. The military contingents from Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia and Tajikistan will practice joint peacekeeping operations during the drills.

"Interaction and unity of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization as well as the dynamic build-up of allied military relations are important today as never before to ward off potential threats in the current conditions. We must be fully prepared at any time to ensure security and maintain peace in our countries," the commander said at the opening ceremony.

In the course of the drills, the military contingents will practice stage-by-stage measures for planning and holding a peacekeeping operation based on the experience gained by the troops of the Central Military District in Syria and Nagorno-Karabakh, the general said.

"In order to conduct joint operations, we will set up a powerful multiservice force from the military contingents of six states within the shortest time possible that will employ a single command and control system and be capable of promptly coping with the entire range of tasks to fight international terrorism, settle conflicts and protect civilians," the commander said.

The Russian military contingent participating in the drills is comprised of the personnel of the Central Military District’s separate peacekeeping unit from the Samara Region in the Volga area. The other Russian personnel participating in the drills consist of the forces and capabilities of the signal troops, special operations forces, electronic warfare, radiation, chemical and biological protection units and military police of the Central Military District.

The drills that will run on November 8-12 will end with a tactical episode of sealing off a community captured by outlawed armed gangs and eliminating them.

The maneuvers will bring together about 1,800 troops representing the armed forces and law-enforcement agencies of the CSTO member states and also up to 300 items of armament, including eight Mi-8 and Mi-24 helicopters and two Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers.