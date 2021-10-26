Russian Navy warships hold missile firings in Black Sea drills

SEVASTOPOL, October 26. /TASS/. The crews of the small anti-submarine warfare ship Suzdalets and the missile hovercraft Samum held artillery and missile firings during drills in the Black Sea for protecting economic infrastructure facilities, the Black Sea Fleet’s press office reported on Tuesday.

"In the course of the exercise, the crews of the Black Sea Fleet’s small anti-submarine ship Suzdalets and the missile hovercraft Samum conducted missile and artillery firings against sea and air targets and practiced eliminating a floating sea mine by a rapid-fire automatic artillery gun," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involve a group of the Black Sea Fleet’s warships. The mariners are practicing the defense of maritime economic infrastructure facilities in the Black Sea, the press office specified.

The warships’ crews also practiced joint deployment and combat maneuvering and held drills for providing communications, anti-submarine and air defense for a group of warships in transit by sea.