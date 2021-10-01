Drones and exoskeletons to be part of ambitious Russian Ground Forces equipment

MOSCOW, October 1. /TASS/. Unmanned aerial vehicles, wearable robotics and exoskeletons are being part of the advanced equipment of the Russian Ground Forces, Russian Army Commander-in-Chief Army General Oleg Salyukov said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper.

"Speaking of the combat equipment of "the future soldier", it should be mentioned that in 2021, in cooperation with domestic industrial enterprises, extensive work was carried out to include a new "robotic" subsystem in the combat equipment of a serviceman, which includes mini-and micro-UAVs, wearable robotic complexes, as well as exoskeletons," Salyukov reported.

According to him, modernization of the operational Ratnik soldier outfit continues. "The process of advancing the Ratnik's infantry combat system never stopped for a minute," Salyukov said. The military personnel of the Russian Ground Forces is provided with the combat system "Ratnik" to the required extent to perform the assigned tasks, he added.

Since 2019, the Sotnik complex of works has been underway - new models of small arms, close combat weapons and personal armor protective equipment have been in the works, Salyukov concluded.