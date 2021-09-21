Russian, Kazakh pilots take off to practice battling terror at SCO drills

YEKATERINBURG, September 21. /TASS/. Russian and Kazakhstan pilots have embarked on a joint exercise to fight a conventional enemy at the SCO’s Peace Mission 2021 anti-terror exercises in the Orenburg Region in the Urals, the Central Military District’s press service said on Tuesday.

"During the course of the joint drills, Russian pilots are performing air reconnaissance, practicing destroying advancing columns, and conducting bomb strikes on anti-aircraft installations belonging to terrorist formations. Kazakhstan’s Su-25 attack planes are carrying out missile strikes on the artillery positions of the conventional enemy," the report notes.

In total, nine firing sessions will be carried out at the Donguz proving ground. The crews of Su-34 fighter bombers, Su-25 attack aircraft as well as Su-24MR reconnaissance planes will participate in the exercises on behalf of the Russian side.

The Peace Mission-2021 exercises are in progress from September 20 to 24 at the Donguz training ground in the Orenburg Region. About 5,500 servicemen and over 1,200 pieces of weaponry, military and special vehicles will be involved in the drills.