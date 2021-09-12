Putin to attend main stage of Zapad-2021 drills in Nizhny Novgorod Region on September 13

MOSCOW, September 12. /TASS/. Russian president Vladimir Putin will attend the main stage of the Zapad-2021 Russian-Belarusian joint military exercises at the Mulino range during his working visit to the Nizhny Novgorod Region, the Kremlin said in a statement.

"On September 13, Russian President V. Putin will travel for a working trip to the Nizhny Novgorod Region where the main stage of the Zapad-2021 joint strategic military exercises between Russia and Belarus will be held in the region at the Mulino range," the statement says.

According to the press service, the main stage will feature Russian military units together with armed contingencies of Armenia, Belarus, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Mongolia who will train joint actions aimed at repelling enemy attacks and other maneuvers.