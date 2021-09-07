Situation in CSTO responsibility zone remains challenging, claims joint staff chief

MOSCOW, September 7. / TASS /. A challenging political and military situation is developing in the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO)’s area of responsibility, with the most unfavorable conditions manifested on the Tajik-Afghan border, Colonel General Anatoly Sidorov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff, stated on Tuesday at the opening ceremony of the Rubezh-2021 military exercises.

"The political and military situation in the CSTO responsibility zone remains tense. The most disadvantaged situation is in the Central Asian region, which is developing amid the Taliban’s (banned in Russia) takeover of Afghanistan, bordering Tajikistan. A high level of activity of international terrorism and religious extremism also persists in the region," according to Sidorov.

Joint exercises with the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces of the Central Asian region of collective security (CAR CRDF) ‘Rubezh-2021’ started today on the Edelweiss training range in Kyrgyzstan. The participants will practice conducting combat operations to destroy illegal armed formations that have invaded the territory of one of the CSTO countries.

The military contingents and operational groups of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, the Joint Staff and the CSTO Secretariat, special forces of internal affairs bodies (police), bodies authorized in the field of prevention of emergency situations and the State Committee of National Security of Kyrgyzstan will attend the military training. Overall, more than 1,000 people and 150 pieces of equipment will be engaged in the exercises, in particular, tanks, armored personnel carriers, infantry fighting vehicles, the GAZ Tigr special vehicles, artillery, including multiple launch rocket systems, the Sukhoi Su-30 fighter aircraft, the Sukhoi Su-25 attack aircraft and the Mil Mi-8 helicopters.

"The main objectives of the [Rubezh-2021] exercises are to improve the practical skills of CSTO command and control bodies in the organization of combat operations and management of subordinate troops (forces), as well as to improve the coordination of the CAR CRDF units in carrying out tasks in the course a joint operation," according to the CSTO official website.