Russian military police continue to patrol northern Syria

ALEPPO /Syria/, August 10. /TASS/. Russia’s military police continue to conduct patrol missions in Syria’s northern Aleppo province, military police spokesman Maxim Bulatov told reporters.

"Russia’s military police conduct patrol missions in our area of responsibility. The goal is to show the presence of Russian troops," he said, adding that Russia’s military presence prevented members of terrorist groups from staging "various provocations" against civilians.

The routes of Russian military convoys include key towns in the province, as well as small settlements. Syrian government forces are also there to ensure law and order.

The Aleppo province earlier was the scene of violent clashes between the Syrian army and militants. The province was liberated from terrorist groups with the support of the Russian Aerospace Forces.